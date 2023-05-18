Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wabash National (WNC) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. WNC recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for WNC

Over the past four weeks, WNC has gained 6%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account WNC's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch WNC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


