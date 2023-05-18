Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. OLLI recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for OLLI

OLLI has rallied 6.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests OLLI could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at OLLI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 7 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on OLLI for more gains in the near future.


