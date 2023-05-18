Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NVMI surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Over the past four weeks, NVMI has gained 5.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at NVMI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on NVMI for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nova Ltd. (NVMI) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today