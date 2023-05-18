We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
After reaching an important support level, Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NVMI surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.
Over the past four weeks, NVMI has gained 5.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
Looking at NVMI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on NVMI for more gains in the near future.