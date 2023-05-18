Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Walmart (WMT) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Walmart (WMT - Free Report) reported $152.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.8 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. comparable store sales - Sams Clubs - With Fuel sales impact - YoY change: 4.2% compared to the 6.07% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • U.S. comparable store sales - Walmart U.S. - Excluding fuel sales impact - YoY change: 7.4% compared to the 5% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • U.S. comparable store sales - Sams Clubs-Excluding fuel sales impact - YoY change: 7% versus 7.63% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • U.S. comparable store sales (With Fuel) - Walmart U.S. - YoY change: 7.2% compared to the 4.72% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • U.S. comparable store sales - Excluding fuel sales impact - YoY change: 7.3% compared to the 5.59% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net square footage - Sams Clubs: 80.2 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 80.41 Msq ft.
  • Net square footage - Walmart U.S. - Total: 699.37 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 728.5 Msq ft.
  • Net sales- Membership and Other Income: $1.30 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Net Sales: $151 billion versus $147.61 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Net sales- Walmart International: $26.60 billion versus $25.25 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
  • Net sales- Walmart U.S. $103.90 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $101.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Net sales- Sams Clubs: $20.50 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $20.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
Shares of Walmart have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

