Eagle Materials (EXP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Eagle Materials (EXP - Free Report) reported $470.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $2.79 for the same period compares to $1.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $464.58 million, representing a surprise of +1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eagle Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $219.49 million compared to the $219.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $24.74 million compared to the $26.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Heavy Materials: $225.89 million versus $225.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned): $172.78 million compared to the $172.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates: $53.11 million compared to the $52.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.6% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Light Materials: $244.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $245.94 million.
  • Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials: $99.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $97.44 million.
  • Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $8.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.14 million.
  • Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $91.34 million versus $90.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Eagle Materials have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

