Company News for May 18, 2023

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.’s ((KEYS - Free Report) ) shares climbed 7.6% after posting second quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94.
  • Wix.com Ltd.’s ((WIX - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.3% after the company reported first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.
  • Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. ((JACK - Free Report) ) rose 0.3% after reporting second quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.
  • Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ((ARCO - Free Report) ) jumped 8.3% after posted first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12.

