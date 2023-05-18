We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What to Expect From UiPath (PATH) in Q1 Earnings
UiPath Inc.(PATH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 24, after market close.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters by 115.3%, on average.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UiPath’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $266.9 million, indicating an 8.9% year-over-year increase. The top-line growth is likely to have benefited from the adoption of the company’s end-to-end automation platform, product introduction and expanding platform deployment options.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 2 cents per share, indicating growth of more than 100% from the year-ago reported figure. Such an uptick can be correlated to a stable business model, which helps in durable growth and increases the scalability of the business.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UiPath this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
UiPath has an Earnings ESP of -17.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.