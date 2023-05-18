We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Copart's (CPRT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Apr 30, 2023) adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. The outperformance was due to higher-than-anticipated service revenues. The bottom line also increased 24.1% year over year.
The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $1,021.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,013.1 million. The top line also increased 8.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
Copart, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Copart, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote
Key Stats
Fiscal third-quarter service revenues came in at $847.2 million, up from $766.3 million recorded in the year-earlier period, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $814 million.
Service revenues accounted for 82.9% of the total revenues. Vehicle sales totaled $174.6 million in the quarter, up from the prior year’s level of $173.6 million. The figure, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $185 million.
Gross profit was up 10.8% year over year to $483.4 million. Total operating expenses flared up 6.3% to $602.9 million. General and administrative expenses rose 4.4% from the prior-year quarter to $52.3 million. Operating income rose to $418.9 million from $372.8 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Net income also shot up 25.8% year over year to $350.4 million.
Copart had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $2,114.2 million as of Apr 30, 2023 compared with $1,384.2 million as of Jul 31, 2022. Long-term debt rose to $22.3 million at the end of the reported quarter from roughly $2 million as of Jul 31, 2022.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
CPRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY - Free Report) , BYD Company Limited (BYDDY - Free Report) and Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) , all of which sport a Zacks Rank #1.
Geely is engaged in automobile manufacturing and related areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for GELYY’s 2023 sales and earnings imply year-over-year growth of around 57.5% and 22.82%, respectively.
BYD is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales calls for year-over-year growth of around 209.6%.
Wabash is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WNC’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 12% and 19.7%, respectively.