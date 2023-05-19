We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 19th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) is a home furnishings company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Enviva Inc. (EVA - Free Report) is a manufacturer of wood pellets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 860% downward over the last 60 days.
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.9% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.