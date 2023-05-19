Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) is a home furnishings company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Enviva Inc. (EVA - Free Report) is a manufacturer of wood pellets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 860% downward over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.9% downward over the last 60 days.

