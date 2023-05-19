Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 19, 2023

  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s ((TTWO - Free Report) ) shares soared 11.6% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.
  • Copart Inc.’s ((CPRT - Free Report) ) shares climbed 7.8% after the company reported third quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62.
  • Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ((ZTO - Free Report) ) gained 2% after reporting first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.34, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24.
  • Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. ((EXP - Free Report) ) surged 3.4% after the company posted fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.79, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35.

