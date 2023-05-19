Back to top

Technology ETF (IYW) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 42.3% from its 52-week low price of $69.49/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

IYW in Focus

The iShares U.S. Technology ETF tracks the investment results of the Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, which includes sectors like software, computer, technology hardware and equipment. The product charges 39 bps in annual fees (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Investors are showing renewed interest in the technology sector, which is being driven by a combination of factors such as lower inflation, positive corporate earnings, the ongoing crisis faced by regional banks, and the increasing use of cutting-edge technologies. The chances of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes presents a favorable outlook for technology stocks. Given that the tech sector relies heavily on borrowing to accelerate growth, lower interest rates create a cost-effective environment for obtaining additional funds to support further initiatives.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IYW has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy). However, it might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 26.9.


