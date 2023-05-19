We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Technology ETF (IYW) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 42.3% from its 52-week low price of $69.49/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
IYW in Focus
The iShares U.S. Technology ETF tracks the investment results of the Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, which includes sectors like software, computer, technology hardware and equipment. The product charges 39 bps in annual fees (see: all the Technology ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Investors are showing renewed interest in the technology sector, which is being driven by a combination of factors such as lower inflation, positive corporate earnings, the ongoing crisis faced by regional banks, and the increasing use of cutting-edge technologies. The chances of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes presents a favorable outlook for technology stocks. Given that the tech sector relies heavily on borrowing to accelerate growth, lower interest rates create a cost-effective environment for obtaining additional funds to support further initiatives.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IYW has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy). However, it might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 26.9.