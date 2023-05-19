We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL - Free Report) is currently benefiting from strong customer relationships and its multi-year business transformation initiative.The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
Factors That Augur Well
Being a leading player in the waste management industry, Stericycle is likely to benefit from ongoing trends such as increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, increase in population and active government measures to reduce illegal dumping.
The services that Stericycle provides cannot usually be delayed and are required on a routine and scheduled basis. This helps the company to achieve a steady flow of revenues. It has strong customer relationships, boasting long-term contracts ranging from three to five years.
Stericycle continues to focus on improving the quality of revenues; driving operational efficiency through modernization and innovation; portfolio optimization; debt reduction and leverage improvement; and ERP implementation.
Stericycle, Inc. Revenue (TTM)
Stericycle, Inc. revenue-ttm | Stericycle, Inc. Quote
Hurdles to Counter
SRCL has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of first-quarter 2023 was $60 million compared with the long-term debt level of $1.5 billion. In the last reported quarter, the company’s performance was negatively impacted by higher supply chain, labor and other inflationary costs.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) , Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) , and Maximus (MMS - Free Report) .
For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of DocuSign’s revenues is expected to grow 8.9% year over year to $641.2 million and the same for earnings suggests an increase of 39.5% to 53 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance. It has an average surprise of 12.3%.
DOCU has a growth score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Green Dot’s revenues is expected to decline 4.2% year over year to $340.1 million and the same for earnings indicates a 52.7% dip to 35 cents. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus mark in all four trailing quarters. It has an average surprise of 37.3%.
GDOT has a Value score of A and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.
For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Maximus’ revenues is expected to grow 6.1% year over year to $1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 33.3% rise to $1.04. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus mark in three instances and missing once. It has an average surprise of 9.6%.
MMS has a VGM score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2.