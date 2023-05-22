See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) - free report >>
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) - free report >>
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 22nd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP - Free Report) is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) is a leading producer and marketer of TiO2, a white pigment for providing whiteness, brightness and opacity that is used in a broad range of products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8 % downward over the last 60 days.
Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET - Free Report) is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.