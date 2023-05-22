We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of May 22, 2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) , together with its subsidiaries operates quick-casual and fresh Mexican food restaurant chains. Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company benefits from its strong comparable restaurant sales growth, digital efforts, Chipotlane add-ons and menu innovation. This and strength in digital sales, rise in menu prices, new restaurant openings and higher restaurant-level operating margin have been driving the company’s performance. It reported solid benefits from Project Square One with improvements, including throughput on the frontline, on-time and accuracy on the digital make line. Moving ahead, the company emphasizes on testing changes to the smarter pickup times logic to boost growth. Chipotle has a strong balance sheet, which will aid the company in navigating the current scenario. At the first quarter-end, the company stated that it had no debt, thereby maintaining its strong financial position.
Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) is a New York-based fast food hamburger restaurant chain. Shares of Shake Shack have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. The top line beat the consensus estimate for the third straight quarter. The company has been benefiting from various digital initiatives, strong same-shack sales and unit expansion efforts. Shake Shack’s digital retention continues to remain strong. The company’s average weekly sales continue to increase over time.It has also been making more investments in digitization in an effort to sustain its digital guest enhancement strategies in the near term. Improvement in average weekly sales also bodes well. Going forward, the company intends to focus on conducting tests on new items, including new packaging, caffeinated lemonades and mini shakes.