Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Heico Corporation (HEI) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) reported $687.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.7%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $654.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heico Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG): $392.20 million compared to the $388.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG): $301.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $281.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.
  • Operating income- Flight Support Group: $99.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.97 million.
  • Operating income- Other, primarily corporate: -$10.80 million compared to the -$12.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group: $67.98 million versus $74.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heico Corporation here>>>

Shares of Heico Corporation have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heico Corporation (HEI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise