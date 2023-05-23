Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dick's (DKS) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) reported $2.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $3.40 for the same period compares to $2.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.22, the EPS surprise was +5.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dick's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 3.4% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 863 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 861.2.
  • Total Square Footage: 42.6 Msqft versus 42.49 Msqft estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Store Concepts: 135 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 129.67.
  • Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods: 728 compared to the 733.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dick's here>>>

Shares of Dick's have returned -15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise