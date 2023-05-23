We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Hold Lyft (LYFT) Stock in Your Portfolio
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT - Free Report) is benefiting from an uptick in driver supply and a solid liquidity position. However, escalating expenses are worrisome.
Factors Favoring LYFT
The company benefited from an uptick in driver supply. Highlighting the productivity of drivers, active drivers generated 17% more rides than three years ago. Driven by the 9.8% year-over-year rise in active riders, Lyft's top line increased in first-quarter 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, management expects revenues between $1 billion and $1.02 billion.
The company has a sound liquidity position. At the end of first-quarter 2023, its cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,754 million, much higher than the long-term debt of $793.42 million. This indicates that the company has enough cash to pay off its debt obligations.
Key Risk
Rising operating expenses pose a threat to the company's bottom line. Total costs and expenses climbed 13.2% year over year to $1.22 billion in first-quarter 2023.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Lyft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
