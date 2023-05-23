We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FedEx (FDX) Pilots Vote in Favor of Strike for Higher Wages
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) announced that its pilots have voted in favor of a strike to help their union win a new contract about pay raises. Per the Air Line Pilots Association, the voting procedure saw 99% of the total pilots cast their votes. Of them, 97% of pilots voted in favor of a strike if the need arises.
The pilots' union and Memphis, TN-based FedEx have been negotiating for two years (discussions have been ongoing since May 2021) over a new contract (with terms of the previous one still in effect). However, discussions entered the mediation phase in October 2022.
Unions believe that votes act as a catalyst at the bargaining table. Chris Norman, head of the union’s FedEx, stated, “Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court, and it’s time for the company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in our pilots.
Even though pilots have voted in favor of a strike, it is highly doubtful whether the same will materialize, as the law makes it extremely difficult. So, negotiations are likely to continue. The union hopes that this strike approval will exert pressure on FDX in ongoing negotiations. Naturally, we expect investors to eagerly wait for further updates on this crucial issue.
Notably, the bargaining power of pilots across the transportation sector has increased as air-travel demand is buoyant, having bounced back very strongly from the pandemic lows.
