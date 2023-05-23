We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.2%. EPS of $2.64 for the same period compares to $3.50 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion, representing a surprise of -1.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: -6% compared to the -4.59% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM: -15.8% versus -5.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn Kids and Teen - YoY change: -3.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.2%.
- Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn - YoY change: -0.4% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Comparable store sales - Williams-Sonoma - YoY change: -4.4% versus -3% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Total: 531 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 532.75.
- Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids: 46 compared to the 47 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - Pottery Barn: 188 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 187.5.
- Number of stores - West Elm: 123 versus 122.5 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma: 165 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 166.75.
- Number of stores - Rejuvenation: 9 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.