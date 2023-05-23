Back to top

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.2%. EPS of $2.64 for the same period compares to $3.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion, representing a surprise of -1.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: -6% compared to the -4.59% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM: -15.8% versus -5.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn Kids and Teen - YoY change: -3.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.2%.
  • Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn - YoY change: -0.4% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Williams-Sonoma - YoY change: -4.4% versus -3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 531 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 532.75.
  • Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids: 46 compared to the 47 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Pottery Barn: 188 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 187.5.
  • Number of stores - West Elm: 123 versus 122.5 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma: 165 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 166.75.
  • Number of stores - Rejuvenation: 9 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

