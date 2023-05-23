IQVIA's (IQV) Extensive Database Blocks New Entrants

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ( IQV Quick Quote IQV - Free Report) , has been reporting better-than-expected results in the four trailing quarters. The company is known for its global IT infrastructure, analytics-driven clinical development capabilities, and a robust real-world solutions ecosystem.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported solid first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 but declined on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3,652 million outpaced the consensus estimate of $3,608.2 million and increased 2.4% year over year on a reported basis and 4.7% on a constant-currency basis.
Current Situation of IQVIA
IQVIA is serving 85% of the pharmaceuticals operating worldwide. It has a huge collection of healthcare information that comprises pervasive patient records across sales, prescription and promotional data, electronic medical records, medical claims, genomics and social media. The huge database is one of the company’s key assets and is the primary barrier for new entrants.
IQVIA operates in a market that is worth around $300 billion and the company is trying to penetrate deep into these markets by appropriately deploying its information, advanced analytics, transformative technology and significant domain expertise.
The company has a consistent record of share repurchases. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, IQVIA had repurchased shares worth $1.17 billion, $406 million and $447 million, respectively. Such moves not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.
Some Concerning Points
IQVIA's current ratio at the end of first-quarter 2023 was pegged at 0.8, lower than the current ratio of 0.93 reported at the end of the year-ago quarter. It indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.
Increasing selling, general and administrative expenses are having a toll on the company’s bottom line. In 2022, SG&A expenses were $2.07 billion. In 2021, SG&A expenses of $1.96 billion increased 9.8% year over year. The same rose 3.2% year over year in 2020 and 1% in 2019.
The shares of IQV have decreased 1.6% in the year-to-date period against its industry’s 6.2% increase.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
IQV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
