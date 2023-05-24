We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN - Free Report) closed at $288.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 4.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.94, up 5.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.45 billion, up 1.82% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $64.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.03% and +4.44%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Accenture is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Accenture currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.76.
We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.