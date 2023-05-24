Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG - Free Report) is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report)  is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 60 days.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

business-services finance transportation