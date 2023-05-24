Back to top

Company News for May 24, 2023

  • Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) rose 2.9%, with energy becoming the best-performing sector of the day.
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) advanced 1.2% after the chipmaker announced that it had entered into a multi-billion-dollar deal with Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) , shares of which fell 1.5%.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (LVS - Free Report) shares lost 6.4%, with discretionary stocks taking a hit on treasury yields rising.
  • Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW - Free Report) jumped 7.7% with the regional banking sector continuing to crawl back to recovery.

