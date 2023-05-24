We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Landstar (LSTR) Lowers Q2 Guidance as Freight Woes Persist
Landstar System’s (LSTR - Free Report) management lowered the guidance for second-quarter 2023 revenues and earnings per share owing to continued weakness in freight demand. The trucking company now expects earnings per share the range of $1.75-$1.85 (prior view: $1.9-$2). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.97.
LSTR expects revenues to be between $1.325 billion and $1.375 billion (earlier view: $1.40 billion and $1.45 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.41 billion.
The revised outlook reflected a year-over-year decline of 16-18% in truck load volumes in the first seven weeks of second-quarter 2023. Considering the same time frame, revenue per load on loads hauled via truck were down 14-16% year over year. The expected uptick in freight market conditions during May did not materialize. This contributed to the management’s decision to slash the projections.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Landstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) and Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
On the back of upbeat air-travel demand and favorable pricing, Alaska Air's top line increased 31% year over year in the March quarter. The company expects to boost its fleet and workforce in 2023 to meet the anticipated high demand.
ALK expects second-quarter 2023 total revenues to increase 2.5-5.5% from second-quarter 2022 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alaska Air's current-year earnings has been revised upward by 9.95% in the past 60 days.
Allegiant is seeing a steady recovery in domestic and leisure air-travel demand. In first-quarter 2023, operating revenues grew 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Passenger revenues, accounting for 93.7% of the top line, increased 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Allegiant's fleet-modernization efforts are encouraging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGT's current-year earnings has been revised upward by 40.16% in the past 60 days.