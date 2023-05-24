Mastercard (MA) to Enable Easy Consumer Checkouts in the UAE

Mastercard Incorporated ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) recently teamed up with UAE’s payment service provider (“PSP”) Foloosi to roll out the former’s online checkout platform, Click to Pay, for the benefit of the latter’s 6,000-plus merchant base.
The solution enables a faster and more secure checkout experience for consumers without the need to open an account with the merchant. The embedded nature of the solution ensures the completion of the checkout process with only the help of a few buttons and minor disruptions.
Built with the power of tokenization, Click to Pay infuses security within online transactions, thereby minimizing the chances of fraud and boosting conversion rates. This, in turn, is likely to boost the revenue base of merchants.
Additionally, the credibility of the solution makes merchants confident enough to include secure payment links while sending invoices to customers via digital methods comprising SMS, email or WhatsApp. Subsequently, customers can utilize the links to make hassle-free payments.
Apart from being of great use to merchants, the Click to Pay solution relieves consumers from the tardiness associated with inputting one’s card credentials or disclosing confidential data with every single merchant they opt to transact with.
The recent move reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to solidify its footprint as a leading technology provider of innovative and secure payment solutions across the UAE. Such partnerships signal Mastercard’s endeavor to work closely with PSPs, merchants, acquirers and issuers in order to expand the reach of its innovative payment solutions across its markets.
The booming digital economy of the UAE might have prompted Mastercard to resort to the latest collaboration with one of the country’s leading technology providers. The growing digitization across every sphere of life has led to consumers preferring online shopping within the comfort of their homes, thereby substantiating the timeliness of advanced payment solutions.
A solid digital arm built on partnerships and investments is expected to extend a helping hand to Mastercard in capturing a significant share of the digital payments market of the UAE.
Shares of Mastercard have gained 8.4% in a year, compared with the
industry’s 3.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the
Business Services space are SPX Technologies, Inc. ( SPXC Quick Quote SPXC - Free Report) , Amplitude, Inc. ( AMPL Quick Quote AMPL - Free Report) and Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report) . While SPX Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Amplitude and Omnicom carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The bottom line of SPX Technologies outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 28.38%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPXC’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 26.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 11.7% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for SPXC’s 2023 earnings has moved 12.3% north in the past 30 days.
Amplitude’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 38.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPL’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share. A loss of 21 cents per share was reported in the prior year. The same for revenues suggests growth of 12.4% from the prior-year reading. The consensus mark for AMPL’s 2023 earnings has moved from a loss of 11 cents per share to earnings of 3 cents per share in the past 30 days.
The bottom line of Omnicom outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 9.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMC’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 6.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 3.2% from the year-ago actuals. The consensus mark for OMC’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past 30 days.
Shares of SPX Technologies and Omnicom have gained 53% and 26.5%, respectively, in a year. However, the Amplitude stock has declined 48.9% in the same time frame.
Image: Bigstock
Mastercard (MA) to Enable Easy Consumer Checkouts in the UAE
Mastercard Incorporated (MA - Free Report) recently teamed up with UAE’s payment service provider (“PSP”) Foloosi to roll out the former’s online checkout platform, Click to Pay, for the benefit of the latter’s 6,000-plus merchant base.
The solution enables a faster and more secure checkout experience for consumers without the need to open an account with the merchant. The embedded nature of the solution ensures the completion of the checkout process with only the help of a few buttons and minor disruptions.
Built with the power of tokenization, Click to Pay infuses security within online transactions, thereby minimizing the chances of fraud and boosting conversion rates. This, in turn, is likely to boost the revenue base of merchants.
Additionally, the credibility of the solution makes merchants confident enough to include secure payment links while sending invoices to customers via digital methods comprising SMS, email or WhatsApp. Subsequently, customers can utilize the links to make hassle-free payments.
Apart from being of great use to merchants, the Click to Pay solution relieves consumers from the tardiness associated with inputting one’s card credentials or disclosing confidential data with every single merchant they opt to transact with.
The recent move reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to solidify its footprint as a leading technology provider of innovative and secure payment solutions across the UAE. Such partnerships signal Mastercard’s endeavor to work closely with PSPs, merchants, acquirers and issuers in order to expand the reach of its innovative payment solutions across its markets.
The booming digital economy of the UAE might have prompted Mastercard to resort to the latest collaboration with one of the country’s leading technology providers. The growing digitization across every sphere of life has led to consumers preferring online shopping within the comfort of their homes, thereby substantiating the timeliness of advanced payment solutions.
A solid digital arm built on partnerships and investments is expected to extend a helping hand to Mastercard in capturing a significant share of the digital payments market of the UAE.
Shares of Mastercard have gained 8.4% in a year, compared with the industry’s 3.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) , Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL - Free Report) and Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) . While SPX Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Amplitude and Omnicom carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The bottom line of SPX Technologies outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 28.38%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPXC’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 26.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 11.7% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for SPXC’s 2023 earnings has moved 12.3% north in the past 30 days.
Amplitude’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 38.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPL’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share. A loss of 21 cents per share was reported in the prior year. The same for revenues suggests growth of 12.4% from the prior-year reading. The consensus mark for AMPL’s 2023 earnings has moved from a loss of 11 cents per share to earnings of 3 cents per share in the past 30 days.
The bottom line of Omnicom outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 9.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMC’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 6.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 3.2% from the year-ago actuals. The consensus mark for OMC’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past 30 days.
Shares of SPX Technologies and Omnicom have gained 53% and 26.5%, respectively, in a year. However, the Amplitude stock has declined 48.9% in the same time frame.