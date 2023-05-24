We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allegion (ALLE) Arm Introduces Automatic Dura-Glide DT QSR
Allegion plc’s (ALLE - Free Report) arm STANLEY Access Technologies recently unveiled an automatic drive-thru window and door hybrid Dura-Glide DT QSR (quick-service restaurant). This automatic QSR is designed to solve the challenges faced by the drive-thru fast food and QSR brands.
The Dura-Glide DT comes with attractive features like Hands-free activation which enables the drive-thru staff to serve customers, even when both their hands are full. The Stainless steel and vinyl seals leave no gaps for food debris, thus preventing pests. The solenoid locks provide reliable security and prevent unauthorized entry. Its clean aesthetic design makes the QSR durable.
The automatic QSR can be operated both in window or door mode which allows the service of drive-thru customers, parked patrons and third-party delivery services. During rush hours, when waiting spots are filled up, the staff can opt for automatic doors and can switch back to the window mode during the slow hours. The window and door sizes are also customizable depending on the location to allow maximum functionality.
Dura-Glide DT is covered under warranty and comes with install service support provided by highly trained AAADM-certified technicians. The state-of-the-art technology was based on Allegion’s number one selling automatic sliding door Dura-Glide 2000/3000.
