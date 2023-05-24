Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nvidia (NVDA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2023, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.19 billion, down 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.51 billion, representing a surprise of +10.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nvidia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $2.24 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.1%.
  • Revenue- Professional Visualization: $295 million versus $239.93 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52.6% change.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $296 million compared to the $313.18 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- OEM and Other: $77 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $94.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.3%.
  • Revenue- Data Center: $4.28 billion versus $3.90 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
Shares of Nvidia have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

