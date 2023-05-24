Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Guess (GES) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2023, Guess (GES - Free Report) reported revenue of $569.8 million, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $555.46 million, representing a surprise of +2.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +75.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Guess performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Americas Retail: $143.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $164.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%.
  • Net revenue- Americas Wholesale: $51.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.8%.
  • Net revenue- Asia: $70.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.9%.
  • Net revenue- Europe: $280.20 million compared to the $247.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Licensing operations: $23.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Guess here>>>

Shares of Guess have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Guess?, Inc. (GES) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise