UiPath (PATH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

UiPath (PATH - Free Report) reported $289.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $271.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +450.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UiPath performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net New ARR: $45 million compared to the $43.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Licenses: $134.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $116.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and support (Subscription services): $146.35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $142.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.
  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $9.20 million compared to the $11.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.8% year over year.
Shares of UiPath have returned +15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

