Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Splunk (SPLK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2023, Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) reported revenue of $751.51 million, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $719.02 million, representing a surprise of +4.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +205.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Splunk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $3.73 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.96 billion.
  • Revenues- License: $171.43 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $146.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and services: $160.64 million compared to the $145.07 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Cloud services: $419.44 million compared to the $439.93 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Splunk here>>>

Shares of Splunk have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise