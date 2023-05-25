Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) is a designs, manufactures, markets and services network access solutions for communication networks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 87.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) is an independent explorer, primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil resources in the Appalachian Basin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

business-services computers oil-energy