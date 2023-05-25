Back to top

Company News for May 25, 2023

  • Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) fell 3.1% after the bank scrapped a $7 billion sale of its Mexican consumer unit Banamex.
  • Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) jumped 31.1%, after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.39 per share, decimating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.
  • Intuit Inc.’s (INTU - Free Report) shares lost 7.5%, after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $6.02 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.09 billion.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) rose 1.1%, with energy becoming the best-performing sector in the session.

