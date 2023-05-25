We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Donaldson (DCI) Rewards Investors With 8.7% Dividend Hike
In a shareholder-friendly move, Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI - Free Report) has announced a hike in its dividend payout. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.7% to 25 cents per share (annually: $1.00). The new dividend will be paid out on Jun 23 to shareholders of record as of Jun 7.
The move underscores DCI’s sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow to enhance its shareholders’ returns. This marks Donaldson’s 27th consecutive year of annual dividend increase. DCI has been paying dividends every quarter for the last 67 years.
The dividend yield, based on the new payout and its May 24 closing price of $62.79 per share, is 1.6%.
Prior to this, Donaldson had hiked its dividend by 4.5% to 23 cents per share in May 2022.
Sound Capital-Allocation Strategies
Strong cash flows allow Donaldson to effectively deploy capital for making acquisitions, repurchasing shares and paying out dividends. Dividend payments totaled $110.1 million in fiscal 2022 (ended July 2022) and $56.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023 (ended January 2023). The company bought back shares worth $171 million in fiscal 2022 and $115.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023. We believe such disbursements highlight the company’s operational strength and commitment to enhance shareholders’ wealth.
