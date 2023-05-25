Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Hamilton Lane (HLNE - Free Report) reported revenue of $112.79 million, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +24.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Earning AUM - Total: $57.35 billion versus $56.90 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF): $22.66 billion compared to the $22.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA): $34.63 billion compared to the $34.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Incentive fees: $17.10 million versus $19.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts: $30.43 million versus $46.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $95.69 million compared to the $98.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Advisory and Reporting: $11.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.84 million.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds: $52.17 million versus $37.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hamilton Lane here>>>

Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise