Compared to Estimates, Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2023, Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.32 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.47, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51, the EPS surprise was -2.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise - Same-Store Sales: 4.8% versus 3.86% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales: 3.4% compared to the 2.18% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales: 6.6% versus 5.69% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Total - Number of stores: 16419 versus 16448.8 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Dollar Tree - Ending stores: 8153 versus 8186.6 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage: 62.3 Msq ft compared to the 61.93 Msq ft average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Family Dollar - Ending stores: 8266 compared to the 8262.2 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage: 70.7 Msq ft versus 70.97 Msq ft estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Family Dollar - New stores: 75 versus 77.5 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Dollar Tree: $3.93 billion compared to the $3.90 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Family Dollar: $3.39 billion compared to the $3.37 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Total net sales: $7.32 billion versus $7.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Dollar Tree have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

