Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Ralph Lauren (RL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) reported $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +38.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ralph Lauren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net revenues- Asia: $390 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $353.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
  • Geographic Net revenues- North America: $655.60 million compared to the $660.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Net revenues- Other non-reportable segments: $34.40 million versus $34.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Geographic Net revenues- Europe: $460.80 million versus $421.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ralph Lauren here>>>

Shares of Ralph Lauren have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise