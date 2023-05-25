See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Xylem (XYL) Closes Evoqua Deal, Boosts Water Service Portfolio
Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., a provider of mission-critical water treatment solutions and services, for approximately $7.5 billion. The combined entity will help address the water scarcity issues and other challenges of customers and communities at large.
The combination of Xylem and Evoqua creates the world’s largest pure-play water technology company.
Evoqua’s advanced water and wastewater treatment capabilities and exposure to key industrial markets complement Xylem’s portfolio of solutions across the water cycle. The acquisition bolsters XYL’s position in water technologies, solutions and services, and strengthens its foothold in lucrative end markets.
The transaction is expected to deliver run-rate cost synergies of $140 million within three years of closing. It is also expected to strengthen Xylem’s balance sheet.
Xylem’s president and CEO, Patrick Decker, will lead the combined company. Some former directors of Evoqua will serve in the entity’s board.
Under the terms of the agreement, Xylem shareholders own approximately 75% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Evoqua shareholders own around 25%.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Xylem carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:
Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. The stock has gained 9% in a year.
Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average.
Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 13.1%, on average. The stock has rallied 20% in a year.
Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.
Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. The stock has appreciated 21.4% in a year.