Shell (SHEL) to Pay $10M Fine for Breaching Air Quality Laws
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) agreed to pay $10 million to Pennsylvania in order to make amends for breaching state air quality laws following the opening of its Beaver County ethane facility.
According to regulators, Shell admitted that the plant, which is close to the Ohio River and located about 30 miles (48 km) west of Pittsburgh, violated air pollution standards. The facility started operating in November. Since the beginning of 2022, it has reported 43 problems and accrued over a dozen air violations, many of which are due to flaring. Shell was granted a $1.65 billion tax credit, the highest in the state’s history, for the construction of the facility that would convert natural gas into plastic.
Per the provisions of a consent agreement with the state, Shell will fix the flaring equipment to stop unlawful pollution. The company will also pay a $4.9 million civil penalty, 25% of which will go to local communities. SHEL will deploy an additional $5 million in community-based environmental programs. Communities will receive a total of $6.2 million across Western Pennsylvania.
If Shell continues to breach its authorized air pollution limitations, it will have to face further monthly civil penalties for the rest of the year. Earlier last month, the Clean Air Council filed a suit against SHEL. However, the penalty declared is not likely to have a significant impact on the company’s bottom line.
According to Wael Sawan, the CEO of Shell, the launch of the plant had taken longer than anticipated. He added that the team was doing a great job at overcoming some of the obvious technological challenges that startups typically have.
Shell is attempting to reduce air pollution following a difficult start and a two-month halt for repairs and maintenance at the Potter Township ethane plant. It is doing so by adopting the finest technology at its disposal.
Currently, Shell carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
