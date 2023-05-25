We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Equinor (EQNR) Plans to Raise Sverdrup Output Post Capacity Test
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) and the Johan Sverdrup field partners revealed that the North Sea field is capable of producing up to 755,000 barrels per day (b/d). This production volume was confirmed via a capacity test conducted recently.
According to Equinor, the Utsirahyden area field, located 160 km west of Stavanger at a depth of 110-120 meters, achieved a record-high output, which is equivalent to 6-7% of daily oil consumption in Europe.
Equinor’s vice president, exploration and production for Johan Sverdrup, Marianne Bjell and stated that the process capacity test confirms technically very robust facilities and was safely performed with no unwanted incidents.
According to the operator, Equinor and partners Aker BP, Petoro, and TotalEnergies intend to keep oil production around record levels going forward.
Johan Sverdrup has 2.7 billion barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in reserves. The first phase began operations in October 2019, while the second phase in December 2022.
At plateau, the field was initially projected to produce 720,000 b/d of oil, or nearly one-fourth of current Norwegian oil output. The 200 sq. km. field, which yields 31,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day of gas, has some of the lowest CO2 emissions of any oil field, 80-90% below the global average.
