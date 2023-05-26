Back to top

Workday (WDAY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2023, Workday (WDAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.68 billion, up 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion, representing a surprise of +0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Workday performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription Revenue Backlog: $16.65 billion versus $15.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other countries: $420.35 million compared to the $417.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $1.26 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion.
  • Revenues- Subscription services: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on 30 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $156.40 million versus the 30-analyst average estimate of $156.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
Shares of Workday have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

