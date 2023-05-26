Back to top

Ulta (ULTA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) reported $2.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of $6.88 for the same period compares to $6.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 billion, representing a surprise of +0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 9.3% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 8.46%.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1359 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1361.
  • Total gross square footage [K]: 14244.91 Msq ft versus 14295.47 Msq ft estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Number of stores opened - Total: 5 versus 6.33 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Stores at Beginning of the Period: 1355 compared to the 1347.4 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Ulta have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

