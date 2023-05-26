We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI - Free Report) closed at $112.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.76%.
Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 7.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.87 billion, up 8.03% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.63 per share and revenue of $7.2 billion, which would represent changes of +3.39% and +3.01%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Crown Castle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Crown Castle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.34, so we one might conclude that Crown Castle is trading at a premium comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.