Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) reported $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Billings: $1.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion.
- Net Revenue- Other: $62 million versus $66 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
- Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue: $1.21 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
- Net Revenue- Subscription: $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
- Net Revenue- Maintenance: $14 million compared to the $12.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year.
- Net Revenue by Product Type- Other: $21 million versus $55.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net revenue by product family- Other: $21 million versus $12.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT: $349 million compared to the $376.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment): $71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
- Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing): $246 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $239.80 million.
- Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction): $582 million versus $578.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Revenue by Product Type- Make: $121 million versus $122.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Autodesk have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.