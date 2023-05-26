Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NXPI surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, NXPI has gained 6.3%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider NXPI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 12 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on NXPI for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today