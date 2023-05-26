See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) - free report >>
BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) - free report >>
BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 26th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN - Free Report) is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.0% downward over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT - Free Report) is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.0% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.