New Strong Sell Stocks for May 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN - Free Report) is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.0% downward over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT - Free Report) is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.0% downward over the last 60 days.

