Eni (E) Signs MoU With Sonangol for Decarbonization Efforts
Eni SpA’s (E - Free Report) CEO Claudio Descalzi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sonangol in order to expand the scope of understanding between the two companies. They plan to do so by conducting research on the agribusiness value chain and other decarbonization matters, such as energy transition minerals and innovation ecosystem.
Per the terms of the MoU, Eni and Sonangol will work in tandem to identify and assess opportunities in the energy transition field. Their efforts will also include assessment of agro-industrial supply chains for the generation of low-carbon fuels, valorization of residual biomass and the use of green ammonia for agro-industrial applications.
The companies will also evaluate agribusiness potential, including research to support synergies across national agricultural food and bioenergy value chains. They will do so with an eye on improved seeds and biotechnologies, mechanization, fertilizers and logistics services.
Other potential areas of cooperation include energy transition minerals, innovation ecosystem, development of innovative technologies and digital solutions in the fields of energy transition and agribusiness. Eni and Sonangol will do so by lending support to the environment of start-ups and small medium enterprises.
The MoU supports Sonangol's decarbonization strategy to invest in and implement energy projects that employ greener sources. It is also in line with Eni's vision to play a significant role in the overall decarbonization process.
In accordance with the terms of the Paris Climate Change Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, the MoU further strengthens Eni's objectives by encouraging dependence on renewable energy sources and other low-carbon energy vectors and technologies.
