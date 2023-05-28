We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
European Equity ETF (EPOL) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, IShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 75.69% from its 52-week low price of $10.45/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
EPOL in Focus
The underlying MSCI Poland IMI 25/50 Index measures performance of the large, mid and small-cap segments of the equity market in Poland. The product charges 58 bps in annual fees (See: all the European Equity ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The Polish economy is showing positive signs, starting with better-than-expected first-quarter GDP growth. One key driver of growth this year is expected to be net exports, which will act as a flywheel for the economy. Additionally, the labor market remains robust and stable, providing a solid foundation for further economic development.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, EPOL has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). However, it might continue its strong performance, given a positive weighted alpha of 23.30.