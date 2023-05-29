See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Invesco Small Cap Value Y (VSMIX) - free report >>
Neuberger Berman LgCap Grow A (NGDAX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Invesco Small Cap Value Y (VSMIX) - free report >>
Neuberger Berman LgCap Grow A (NGDAX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Neuberger Berman Guardian A (NGDAX - Free Report) : 1.05% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. NGDAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGDAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.14%.
Invesco Small Cap Value Y (VSMIX - Free Report) : 0.83% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. VSMIX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 10% over the last five years, VSMIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
AB Lg Cap Growth Z (APGZX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.51%. Management fee: 0.48%. Five year annual return: 13.35%. APGZX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.