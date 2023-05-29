We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Extends Deepsea Bollsta Drilling Rig Contract
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) and the Norwegian offshore drilling company Odfjell Drilling, on behalf of Northern Ocean, agreed to extend their contract for the Deepsea Bollsta drilling rig.
According to a report in November 2022, the Deepsea Bollsta semi-submersible rig was en route to Namibia to begin its drilling assignment with Shell, which was secured in late August. The sixth-generation semi-submersible Bollsta rig can house 140 people and operate in unfavorable conditions in up to 3,000 meters of water.
Shell Namibia, a Shell subsidiary, agreed to extend the contract for the drilling rig. Northern Ocean stated that the contract's term has been extended for six months from December 2023 through June 2024. The agreement offers an additional extension option of six months.
The rig owner stated that the contract extension provides a revenue backlog of approximately $88.6 million. The additional extension option is expected to add another $81 million.
In the beginning of April 2023, the Deepsea Mira rig began its journey from Bergen, Norway, to the first well in Namibia for its multi-country drilling contract with TotalEnergies, which was awarded in December 2022. With two enormous oil discoveries made by TotalEnergies and Shell, Namibia secured a place on the global oil and gas exploration map last year.
Northern Ocean aims to begin the contract at the end of the second quarter due to some delays in loading equipment and performing necessary maintenance during the transit.
