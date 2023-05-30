Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 30, 2023

  • Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ((BAH - Free Report) ) jumped 7.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation’s ((COST - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.43 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 per share.
  • Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. ((MRVL - Free Report) ) surged 32.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.31 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s ((DECK - Free Report) ) shares gained 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.46 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 per share.

